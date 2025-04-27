Blockchain is a decentralized digital ledger that records transactions across a network of computers. Unlike traditional databases, it stores data in blocks that are linked together in chronological order, creating an immutable chain. Each block contains a set of verified transactions, and once added to the chain, the data cannot be altered. This ensures transparency, security, and resistance to fraud. What is blockchain in the short term? It is a system that eliminates the need for intermediaries, allowing peer-to-peer transactions in a secure and trustless environment.

What is a blockchain used for? Originally designed for Bitcoin, blockchain technology has since expanded into various industries, including finance, supply chain, healthcare, and identity management. What is blockchain technology? It refers to the underlying framework that enables decentralized record-keeping and automated execution of agreements through smart contracts. In general, blockchain’s meaning goes beyond cryptocurrency; it represents a shift toward decentralized and tamper-proof data storage, making it a key innovation for digital security and efficiency.