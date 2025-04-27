BUIDL is a term derived from the word “build”, commonly used within the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities to encourage development and innovation. Unlike “HODL,” which refers to holding onto cryptocurrencies in anticipation of long-term value growth, BUIDL emphasizes the active creation of blockchain projects, tools, and solutions. It reflects the ethos of the blockchain industry, which values continuous improvement and practical implementation of decentralized technology. The term is often used to inspire developers and enthusiasts to focus on creating meaningful, lasting contributions to the ecosystem rather than simply speculating on cryptocurrency prices.

BUIDL signifies a call to action for those involved in the blockchain space to focus on building, experimenting, and enhancing the decentralized infrastructure. The term captures the spirit of innovation that drives blockchain technology forward—encouraging developers to build platforms, applications, and protocols that improve scalability, security, and usability. BUIDL has become a rallying cry for those who believe in the long-term vision of blockchain technology, emphasizing the importance of tangible progress over short-term financial gains.