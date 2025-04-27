A blockchain explorer is an online tool that allows users to view and track real-time blockchain activity, including transactions, addresses, and block confirmations. It provides a transparent way to access blockchain data, helping users verify transactions, check wallet balances, and analyze network performance. Each blockchain has its explorer, offering insights into the network’s status and history.

What is a blockchain explorer in other words? It is a search engine for blockchain networks that enables users to inspect detailed transaction histories, monitor network fees, and check mining activity. Explorers are essential for both casual users and developers, as they provide transparency and accountability in decentralized systems. A blockchain explorer makes blockchain data accessible and easy to navigate.