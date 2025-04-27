Block time

Block time is the average time it takes for a new block to be added to a blockchain. It varies depending on the blockchain protocol, with Bitcoin having a block time of approximately 10 minutes, while Ethereum’s is between 10 and 20 seconds.

Block time determines how quickly transactions are confirmed and added to the ledger. A shorter block time means faster transaction processing, but it can also lead to more network forks and security trade-offs. Blockchain protocols adjust block time based on their consensus mechanisms and network conditions to maintain efficiency and stability.

