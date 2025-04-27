Bitcoin (BTC) is the first and most widely recognized cryptocurrency created in 2008. It operates on a decentralized network using blockchain technology to enable peer-to-peer transactions without the need for intermediaries like banks. What is Bitcoin in simple terms? It is a digital currency that allows users to send and receive payments across the globe, with security and transparency ensured.

What is BTC? It is the ticker symbol for Bitcoin, commonly used to represent Bitcoin in trading and transactions. BTC refers to the cryptocurrency in its digital form. What does BTC mean? It represents a unit of Bitcoin, similar to how ‘USD’ represents the U.S. dollar. As the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has set the foundation for the entire digital currency industry, with significant influence on the development of other cryptocurrencies.