The blockchain trilemma is a concept that describes the challenge of achieving three key properties in a blockchain system: decentralization, security, and scalability. According to this idea, improving one aspect often compromises the others. For example, Bitcoin prioritizes security and decentralization, but its scalability is limited due to slow transaction processing times. On the other hand, some blockchains focus on scalability by increasing transaction speeds but may sacrifice decentralization or security in the process.

What is the blockchain trilemma in simple words? This concept refers to the difficulty of balancing these three essential elements in blockchain design. Developers continuously explore various solutions to overcome these limitations. While no perfect solution exists yet, advancements in blockchain technology aim to minimize trade-offs, making networks more efficient without compromising security or decentralization. The blockchain trilemma remains a central challenge in the evolution of decentralized systems.