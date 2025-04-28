The Beacon Chain is a core component of Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Launched in December 2020, it introduced staking and validator-based transaction validation, replacing the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) system. The Beacon Chain coordinates validators, manages staking rewards and penalties, and ensures the overall security of the PoS network.

What is a Beacon Chain in blockchain? It is the backbone of Ethereum’s PoS system, responsible for organizing validators and finalizing blocks. What is the Beacon Chain used for? It maintains consensus across the network, assigns validators to validate new blocks, and penalizes dishonest behavior. After Ethereum’s full transition to PoS in 2022 (known as “The Merge”), the Beacon Chain became fully integrated with the Ethereum mainnet, securing transactions in a more energy-efficient and scalable way.