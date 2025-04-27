Byzantine fault tolerance (BFT) is a property of distributed systems, particularly blockchains, that enables the system to continue functioning correctly even when some of its nodes fail or behave maliciously. What is Byzantine fault tolerance? The term comes from the Byzantine generals’ problem, a thought experiment in which multiple generals (representing nodes) must agree on a common strategy despite the presence of traitors who may send false information. A blockchain that is Byzantine fault tolerant can handle up to a third of its nodes failing or acting maliciously without compromising the integrity of the system.

It is an essential feature for blockchain networks to ensure security and reliability in decentralized environments. BFT mechanisms, such as practical Byzantine fault tolerance (PBFT) and delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS), are used to achieve consensus among nodes, even if some nodes are compromised. This makes BFT systems resilient to attacks and failures, ensuring that the network can still reach a consensus on valid transactions and maintain the integrity of the blockchain. Byzantine fault tolerance is crucial for maintaining trust and security in decentralized applications, where trust is distributed across many independent participants.