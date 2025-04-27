A block in blockchain is a unit of data that records transactions and other relevant information. Each block contains a unique identifier called a hash, a reference to the previous block (parent block), a timestamp, and a set of verified transactions. Once a block is filled with transaction data, it is added to the blockchain in a chronological and immutable sequence.

Block is a fundamental component that ensures the integrity and security of the network. Blocks are linked together, forming a continuous chain that prevents data tampering. Since each block references the one before it, altering any past transaction would require changing all subsequent blocks, making blockchain highly secure and resistant to fraud.