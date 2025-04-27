Block height

Block height refers to the position of a block in the blockchain, measured by the number of blocks that preceded it. It represents the total number of confirmed blocks in the chain, starting with the genesis block (the first block in the blockchain), which has a block height of 0. Block height is a key indicator of the growth and security of a blockchain, showing how many blocks have been added over time. Since each new block is linked to the previous one, a higher block height means that more transactions have been processed and recorded, making the network more secure and resistant to hacking.

