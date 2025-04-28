The genesis block is the very first block in a blockchain network, serving as the foundation for all subsequent blocks. Unlike other blocks, it has no predecessor and is typically hardcoded into the blockchain’s protocol. The genesis block establishes the initial state of the ledger, including essential parameters such as the first transactions, network rules, and cryptographic details that guide the chain’s operation.

In Bitcoin and many other blockchains, the genesis block is a symbolic starting point that remains unchanged. It is referenced by every new block added to the chain, ensuring the integrity and continuity of the network. Understanding what a genesis block is helps in grasping the structure of blockchain technology, as it marks the beginning of a decentralized, immutable ledger.