In information technology, a protocol is a formally defined set of rules and conventions that governs how data is formatted, transmitted, and received between different computing systems or devices. It can be described as a common language and set of etiquette that enables diverse hardware and software to communicate effectively and reliably. Without protocols, the seamless exchange of information across the internet and other networks would be impossible, as devices would lack the standardized instructions needed to understand each other.

Protocols exist at various layers of the network communication stack. For example, the Internet Protocol (IP) dictates how data packets are addressed and routed across networks. Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) ensures reliable, ordered, and error-checked delivery of data streams. Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) and its secure version HTTPS define how web browsers and servers exchange information like web pages and multimedia content. Other examples include File Transfer Protocol (FTP) for transferring files, and Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) for sending emails. Each protocol specifies aspects like data encapsulation, addressing schemes, error handling, and connection management, ensuring interoperability in a complex digital world.