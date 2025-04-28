An exchange in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. These platforms facilitate transactions between different cryptocurrencies or between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Exchanges can be centralized, operated by a company that manages user funds and transactions, or decentralized, allowing users to trade directly without intermediaries.

Exchanges play a crucial role in the crypto ecosystem by providing liquidity and enabling price discovery for digital assets. They offer various trading features, such as spot trading, futures, and margin trading. Security, fees, and available assets vary across exchanges, making it important for users to choose a platform that aligns with their trading needs and risk tolerance.