In blockchain, crypto is a common term used to refer to cryptocurrency, which is a digital asset secured by cryptographic techniques. In contrast to conventional currencies, cryptocurrencies function on decentralized networks that utilize blockchain technology, removing the necessity for intermediaries such as banks. What is crypto? It is a digital form of money that can be used for transactions, investments, and various blockchain-based applications. Crypto transactions are recorded on a public ledger, ensuring transparency and security while preventing fraud and double-spending.

Beyond just digital money, crypto also plays a vital role in powering blockchain ecosystems, enabling decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Many crypto projects introduce their tokens to facilitate transactions, governance, and rewards within their networks. Since crypto operates without centralized control, it relies on consensus mechanisms such as proof-of-work (PoW) or proof-of-stake (PoS) to validate transactions and secure the network. As the crypto industry continues to grow, innovations and regulations are shaping its future, influencing how digital assets are used and integrated into the global financial system.