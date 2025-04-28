ERC (Ethereum Request for Comments) is a set of technical standards used to create and implement smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. These standards define how tokens, contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps) should function to ensure compatibility across the ecosystem. Developers follow ERC guidelines to create new tokens, define interactions between smart contracts, and build applications that work seamlessly with existing Ethereum-based services.

What is ERC? It is the foundation for many widely used token standards, such as ERC-20 for fungible tokens and ERC-721 for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). By adhering to ERC standards, developers ensure that their tokens and applications can interact with wallets, exchanges, and other blockchain services without issues. ERC proposals are reviewed and refined by the Ethereum community before becoming formalized standards, contributing to the continuous improvement of the blockchain.