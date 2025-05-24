Smart contracts are self-executing digital contracts with the terms of the agreement between buyer and seller, or any participating parties, directly written into lines of code. This code resides on a decentralized blockchain network, making the contract immutable and transparent. Smart contracts automatically execute predefined actions when specific conditions, also encoded within the contract, are met and verified. This eliminates the need for a central authority, legal system, or external enforcement mechanism.

Once deployed on a blockchain, a smart contract operates autonomously according to its programmed logic. For example, a smart contract could automatically release funds to a seller once a buyer confirms receipt of a product, or it could manage voting rights in a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Key benefits include increased efficiency, reduced costs (by eliminating intermediaries), enhanced transparency (as terms and execution are publicly auditable on the blockchain), and greater trust due to their deterministic and tamper-proof nature. They are a foundational technology for decentralized applications and a wide range of blockchain-based solutions, from finance to supply chain management.