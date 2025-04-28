Ethereum is an open-source blockchain platform that enables developers to build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Launched in 2015, Ethereum offers more than a cryptocurrency; it creates a decentralized environment where users can directly interact with applications and services without relying on intermediaries. Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, ether (ETH), is used to facilitate transactions and computational tasks on the network, powering its operations and enabling the execution of smart contracts.

What is Ethereum in the short term? It is more than just a blockchain—Ethereum is a global decentralized platform that has greatly expanded the potential of blockchain technology. Unlike Bitcoin, which primarily focuses on peer-to-peer value transfer, Ethereum allows for the creation of programmable contracts and decentralized applications. These capabilities have made Ethereum the cornerstone of numerous innovations, including decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and other blockchain-based technologies.