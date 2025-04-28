ENS is a decentralized naming system that simplifies the use of Ethereum addresses by replacing long, complex wallet addresses with human-readable names. Instead of copying and pasting a string of random characters, users can send funds or interact with smart contracts using a domain-like name, such as “myname.eth.” ENS operates on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring security, censorship resistance, and full ownership of registered names.

What is ENS in simple terms? It is a vital tool for improving the user experience in the Ethereum ecosystem by making blockchain interactions more accessible. ENS names are not limited to wallet addresses—they can also point to decentralized websites, smart contracts, or metadata. Since ENS is built on Ethereum smart contracts, users maintain full control over their names without relying on centralized authorities.