EIPs, or Ethereum Improvement Proposals, define standards for changes and upgrades within the Ethereum network. They outline technical specifications, best practices, and protocol improvements that developers and the community can discuss and refine. What is EIP? It is a structured proposal that ensures transparency and coordination in Ethereum’s development, covering areas such as core protocol modifications, smart contract standards, and application interfaces.

Each EIP goes through a review and approval process before implementation. Developers submit proposals, which are then reviewed by the Ethereum community and core developers. Some EIPs introduce critical upgrades, while others focus on optimizations and security enhancements. By following this system, Ethereum remains adaptable and continuously improves through a decentralized and open approach.