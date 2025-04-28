Etherscan is a blockchain explorer that allows users to view and track Ethereum transactions, smart contracts, and wallet addresses in real-time. It serves as a public ledger where anyone can verify transaction details, check gas fees, and explore token movements on the Ethereum network. By providing transparency and easy access to blockchain data, Etherscan helps users monitor their assets, analyze network activity, and detect potential security threats.

What is Etherscan in blockchain? First of all, it is a vital tool for interacting with the Ethereum blockchain, enabling users to verify contract addresses, inspect token transfers, and review transaction histories without needing a third party. Developers use it to debug smart contracts, while investors rely on it to track holdings and assess market trends. Since Etherscan does not require an account or wallet connection, it offers a secure and accessible way to navigate the Ethereum ecosystem.