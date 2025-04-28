A blockchain account works like a digital wallet, allowing users to interact with the blockchain network. Each account has a public address, similar to a bank account number, which others can use to send funds. It also has a private key, like a password, that lets the owner approve transactions and access their assets. Depending on the blockchain, accounts can be used to send and receive cryptocurrencies, store digital assets, or even interact with smart contracts. There are two main types: externally owned accounts (EOAs), which are managed by private keys, and smart contract accounts, which follow predefined rules and need an EOA to trigger actions.

Besides storing keys and addresses, blockchain accounts also track details like balance and nonce. The balance shows how much cryptocurrency or tokens the account holds, while the nonce helps keep transactions in order and prevents duplicates. Unlike traditional bank accounts, blockchain accounts are decentralized, meaning transactions are verified by the network instead of a central authority. This makes them more secure and transparent but also requires users to be extra careful with their private keys—losing them could mean losing access to their funds permanently.