A private key is a sophisticated, secret alphanumeric string used in cryptography to encrypt and decrypt data, as well as to create digital signatures. It can be compared to the confidential counterpart to a public key in asymmetric cryptography systems like RSA or Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). While the public key can be freely shared and is used to encrypt data or verify a digital signature, the private key must be kept absolutely secret by its owner.

Its primary function is to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity. For instance, when you receive an encrypted message, your private key is the only key that can decrypt it, ensuring that only you can read its contents. Similarly, when you digitally sign a document or transaction, your private key creates a unique signature that others can verify using your public key, confirming that the item genuinely originated from you and hasn’t been tampered with. Protecting your private key is very important, if it’s compromised, any information encrypted with the corresponding public key is vulnerable, and malicious actors could impersonate you by forging your digital signature.