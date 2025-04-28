Cryptography is the practice of securing communication and data through the use of mathematical techniques and algorithms. It ensures that information remains confidential, authentic, and intact during transmission. At its core, cryptography involves converting readable data (plaintext) into an unreadable format (ciphertext) that can only be deciphered by those with the correct key or method. Cryptography is the science of protecting sensitive information in various digital environments, including emails, financial transactions, and blockchain networks, preventing unauthorized access and tampering.

What is cryptography in blockchain? Cryptography is essential for securing transactions, generating digital signatures, and maintaining the integrity of the entire network. It is through cryptographic techniques like hashing and public-key encryption that users can securely transfer digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies while ensuring that the transaction is valid and irreversible. It is not only the backbone of digital security but also a critical component of blockchain technology, which relies on cryptographic methods to achieve decentralization and trust without the need for intermediaries.