In blockchain, a confirmation refers to the process of verifying and validating a transaction within the network. When a transaction is initiated, it is first broadcast to the network, where it is included in a block by a miner or validator. Once the block is added to the blockchain, the transaction receives its first confirmation. Each additional block that is added after the block containing the transaction provides further confirmations, making it more difficult for the transaction to be altered or reversed. The number of confirmations a transaction has is often used as an indicator of its finality and security, with more confirmations typically signaling a higher level of confidence in the transaction’s validity.

