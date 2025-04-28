Immutability refers to the characteristic of data that prevents it from being altered or deleted once it has been recorded. In blockchain technology, immutability ensures that transactions, once confirmed and added to the ledger, cannot be changed or reversed. This is achieved through cryptographic hashing and decentralized consensus mechanisms, which make tampering with records practically impossible. The concept of immutability is crucial for maintaining transparency, trust, and security within blockchain networks, as it guarantees the integrity of the stored data.

Understanding what immutability means is essential when evaluating the security and reliability of blockchain-based systems. Because of this feature, blockchain is widely used in financial transactions, supply chain tracking, and digital identity verification, where data integrity is paramount. Even though immutability enhances security, some blockchains allow for protocol upgrades or forks to address critical issues, striking a balance between permanence and necessary improvements.