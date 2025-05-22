The InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer (P2P) protocol designed for storing and sharing files in a distributed manner. Unlike traditional web protocols like HTTP, which rely on centralized servers to locate and deliver content by its location (e.g., a specific web address), IPFS identifies content by what it is – using a cryptographic hash as a unique fingerprint. This means that instead of asking a single server for a file, your computer queries a distributed network of nodes to find and retrieve the content from potentially multiple peers simultaneously.

This content-addressable approach offers several key advantages. It enhances resilience, as files are not dependent on a single point of failure. If one node goes offline, the content can still be accessed from other nodes storing it. IPFS also promotes censorship resistance, making it significantly harder for any single entity to block or remove content. Furthermore, by distributing data and enabling P2P sharing, IPFS can improve loading speeds for popular content and reduce bandwidth costs. It forms a foundational layer for a more decentralized and robust internet infrastructure, often referred to as Web3.