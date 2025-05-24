Web3, also referred to as Web 3.0, represents an evolving vision for the next generation of the internet, aiming to create a more decentralized, user-empowered, and intelligent web. Unlike Web 2.0, which is largely dominated by centralized platforms and corporations controlling user data, Web3 emphasizes principles like decentralization, blockchain technology, and token-based economics. The goal is to shift control from large tech companies to individual users, giving them greater ownership over their data and digital identities.

Key characteristics often associated with Web3 include: