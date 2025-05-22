A node is a computer connected to the blockchain network that communicates with other nodes to share information. A full node is a specific type of node that plays a critical role in maintaining the integrity and security of the network. Unlike lighter versions, a full node downloads and stores a complete copy of the entire blockchain’s transaction history.

By doing so, full nodes independently validate every transaction and block against the network’s consensus rules, such as checking digital signatures and ensuring there’s no double-spending. This independent verification means they don’t need to trust other nodes to confirm the state of the blockchain, thereby contributing to the network’s decentralization and security. Running a full node helps to broadcast transactions, enforce the rules of the protocol, and preserve the historical record of the ledger. They are essential components that ensure the resilience, transparency, and censorship resistance of a blockchain network.