An NFT aggregator is a platform or tool that brings together listings for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from multiple marketplaces and sources into a single, unified interface. Instead of visiting numerous individual platforms like OpenSea, Rarible, or Magic Eden to find the digital assets you’re interested in, an NFT aggregator allows you to browse, compare, and sometimes even purchase NFTs from various sellers all in one place.

These platforms typically provide advanced filtering and sorting options, enabling users to narrow down their search by criteria such as price, collection, traits, or blockchain. By consolidating information, NFT aggregators offer a more efficient and comprehensive overview of the NFT market. This not only saves users time and effort but also helps them discover new projects and potentially find better prices by comparing listings across different venues. They streamline the NFT discovery and acquisition process, making it easier for both newcomers and experienced collectors to navigate the expanding digital collectibles landscape.