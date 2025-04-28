The Interplanetary File System (IPFS) is a decentralized file storage protocol that allows files to be stored and accessed across a peer-to-peer network. Instead of relying on centralized servers, IPFS distributes data across a network of nodes, ensuring that content is available even if one or more nodes go offline. When a file is uploaded to IPFS, it is given a unique hash that serves as its address. This decentralized approach enhances security, reduces the risk of censorship, and increases redundancy, making files more resilient to outages.

One of the key features of IPFS is its ability to facilitate fast and efficient content delivery, especially for large files. It uses a method known as content-addressing, which links data to its hash rather than its location, enabling users to retrieve the file from any node storing the content. This makes IPFS particularly useful in blockchain applications, as it allows for decentralized storage of data while maintaining a high level of security and accessibility. As decentralized applications (dApps) grow in popularity, IPFS is becoming an essential technology for hosting and sharing data in a trustless, distributed environment.