A digital identity in blockchain is a unique, verifiable representation of an individual, organization, or entity stored on a decentralized network. Unlike traditional identity systems that rely on centralized databases, blockchain-based digital identities use cryptographic methods to provide secure and tamper-proof authentication. This approach allows users to control their data without relying on third parties, reducing the risks of identity theft and unauthorized access.

Understanding what digital identity is becomes crucial as online interactions grow. With blockchain, identity management becomes more transparent and user-centric, enabling secure access to financial services, healthcare records, and online platforms. Identity digital solutions built on blockchain improve privacy, prevent fraud, and streamline identity verification processes, creating a more secure and efficient digital ecosystem.