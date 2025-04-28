Encryption is a method of securing digital information by converting it into an unreadable format that can only be decoded with the right decryption key. It protects data from unauthorized access, ensuring privacy and security in digital communications, transactions, and storage. What is encryption? It is a fundamental technology used in cybersecurity, blockchain, and various online services to safeguard sensitive information from interception or tampering.

One common type is end-to-end encryption, which ensures that only the sender and the recipient can access the data being transmitted. What is end-to-end encryption? It is a security measure that prevents third parties, including service providers, from reading or altering messages. This technology is widely used in messaging apps, financial transactions, and blockchain networks to maintain data integrity and confidentiality.