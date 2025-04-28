The ERC-721 token standard is a protocol for creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike ERC-20 tokens, which are fungible and interchangeable, ERC-721 tokens are unique and cannot be replaced by another token of the same type. This makes them ideal for representing assets like digital art, collectibles, real estate, or even in-game items, where each token holds distinct value. ERC-721 defines a set of rules that ensure the uniqueness and traceability of each token, allowing it to be easily traded and verified on various marketplaces.

The ERC-721 standard enables creators to mint NFTs with unique identifiers and metadata, making each token individually distinguishable. These tokens are widely used in various industries, from art and gaming to intellectual property and entertainment. By providing a standardized way to manage digital ownership, ERC-721 tokens have opened up new possibilities for creators and collectors, allowing them to buy, sell, and trade unique assets in a decentralized manner.