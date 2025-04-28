Digital signature

A digital signature in blockchain is a cryptographic mechanism used to verify the authenticity and integrity of a message, transaction, or document. It ensures that data has not been altered and confirms the identity of the sender. Digital signatures rely on asymmetric encryption, where a private key is used to sign the data, and a corresponding public key allows others to verify it. This process guarantees that only the rightful owner of the private key could have authorized the transaction, making digital signatures a crucial security feature in blockchain networks.

What is a digital signature in blockchain? It helps in recognizing its role in securing blockchain transactions. Since blockchain operates in a decentralized environment without central authorities, digital signatures provide a trustless way to validate information. They protect users from fraud, unauthorized access, and data tampering, ensuring that transactions and smart contracts are executed securely and transparently.

