The difficulty bomb is a mechanism in some proof-of-work (PoW) blockchains that gradually increases mining difficulty, making it harder and slower to validate new blocks. This feature is designed to encourage network upgrades, such as transitions from PoW to proof-of-stake (PoS), by making mining unprofitable over time. As the difficulty bomb activates, block times increase significantly, slowing down transaction processing and incentivizing developers and the community to adopt planned protocol changes.

Understanding what a difficulty bomb is plays a crucial role in blockchain governance and long-term development. It acts as a built-in deadline, ensuring that miners and stakeholders do not resist important updates that improve the network. However, if a network upgrade is delayed, developers may implement a “difficulty bomb delay” through a hard fork, resetting the mechanism to maintain normal block production. This feature has been notably used in Ethereum’s roadmap as part of its transition from PoW to PoS, pushing the blockchain toward a more energy-efficient and scalable future.