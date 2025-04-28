A hard fork is a significant upgrade or change to a blockchain’s protocol that is not backward-compatible, meaning that all nodes must update to the new rules to continue participating in the network. When a hard fork occurs, the blockchain splits into two separate chains—one following the new rules and the other continuing on the old protocol. This often happens when there are disagreements within the community over technical improvements, governance models, or security upgrades. Hard forks have been used to introduce new features, fix vulnerabilities, or even create entirely new cryptocurrencies.

What is a hard fork in short terms? It is essential for anyone involved in blockchain networks, as these events can impact coin holders, developers, and miners. Depending on how the community and developers respond, a hard fork can lead to increased innovation and adoption or create divisions and competition between chains. Some of the most well-known hard forks include Bitcoin Cash (BCH) splitting from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) emerging from Ethereum (ETH) after the DAO hack.