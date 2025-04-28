A fork in blockchain refers to a change in the protocol that creates a divergence in the network’s transaction history. This can happen intentionally, as part of an upgrade, or unintentionally due to disagreements among network participants. Forks are categorized into soft forks, which maintain compatibility with previous versions, and hard forks, which create a permanent split, forming a new chain separate from the original.

Forks are often used to implement improvements, fix security vulnerabilities, or resolve conflicts within a blockchain community. In some cases, a hard fork results in the creation of a new cryptocurrency, as seen with Bitcoin Cash splitting from Bitcoin. Whether planned or contentious, forks play a crucial role in the evolution of blockchain networks, allowing them to adapt and innovate.