A finney is a small denomination of ether (ETH), named after Hal Finney, a prominent cryptographer and one of the earliest supporters of Bitcoin. In the Ethereum network, a finney is equal to 1,000 milliether or 0.001 ETH. Just like other Ethereum subunits, such as wei and gwei, the finney helps facilitate transactions that require smaller values of ETH, making it easier to measure and process microtransactions.

Although the use of finney as a unit has become less common, it remains part of Ethereum’s history and terminology. It reflects the influence of early blockchain pioneers and serves as a reminder of Ethereum’s efforts to create a flexible and scalable digital currency system.