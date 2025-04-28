In the context of blockchain, a coin is a digital asset that operates on its independent blockchain and is typically used as a medium of exchange or store of value. Coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) are examples of native cryptocurrencies that are integral to their respective blockchains. These coins are generally used for transactions within their ecosystems, such as transferring value, paying transaction fees, or interacting with smart contracts. Unlike tokens, which are built on top of existing blockchains, coins are the foundational currency of their own blockchain networks.

A coin in blockchain is often associated with the concept of decentralization, as they are not controlled by any central authority or government. Instead, transactions involving coins are verified by a distributed network of nodes through consensus mechanisms like proof-of-work (PoW) or proof-of-stake (PoS). Coins also play a crucial role in maintaining network security and incentivizing participants, such as miners or validators, to validate transactions and secure the blockchain. They are key to the economic models of many blockchain platforms and often drive the growth and sustainability of decentralized networks.