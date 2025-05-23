A public key is a cryptographic key that can be openly shared and is used in asymmetric cryptography. It is part of a key pair, consisting of a public key and a private key, which are mathematically linked. While the public key is used to encrypt data or verify a digital signature, its corresponding private key is kept secret by the owner and is used to decrypt that data or create the digital signature.

Anyone can use a sender’s public key to encrypt a message, but only the sender, with their unique private key, can decrypt and read it. Similarly, a digital signature created with a private key can be verified by anyone using the corresponding public key, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of the message. This system allows for secure communication and transactions over insecure channels without the need to pre-share a secret key. Public keys are fundamental to securing email, web traffic (SSL/TLS), cryptocurrencies, and many other digital interactions, forming the backbone of modern online security.