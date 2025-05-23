Proof of Work (PoW) is a foundational consensus mechanism used by many cryptocurrencies, most notably Bitcoin, to secure their networks and validate transactions. It requires network participants, known as miners, to expend significant computational effort to solve a complex mathematical puzzle. The first miner to solve this puzzle gets to add the next block of transactions to the blockchain and is rewarded with a certain amount of cryptocurrency and transaction fees.

This “work” serves two primary purposes: it makes it prohibitively expensive and time-consuming for any single entity to gain control over the network, thus ensuring its decentralization and security. Secondly, the difficulty of the puzzle is automatically adjusted by the network to ensure that new blocks are added at a relatively consistent rate, regardless of how many miners are participating or how powerful their hardware becomes. While PoW is lauded for its robust security model, it has faced criticism for its high energy consumption due to the intensive computational power required for mining. This has led to the development of alternative consensus mechanisms like Proof of Stake (PoS).