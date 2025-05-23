Proof of Stake (PoS) is a consensus mechanism for blockchains that offers an alternative to the energy-intensive Proof of Work (PoW) system. In PoS, individuals or entities can validate block transactions based on the number of coins they hold and are willing to “stake” as collateral. Essentially, the more coins a user stakes, the higher their chance of being chosen to create the next block and earn the associated transaction fees and block rewards.

Instead of miners competing to solve complex mathematical problems (as in PoW), PoS validators are chosen through various methods, often involving randomization combined with the size of their stake and sometimes the duration the stake has been held (coin age). If a validator attempts to approve a fraudulent transaction, they risk losing their staked amount, creating a strong economic incentive to act honestly and maintain network integrity. PoS is generally considered more energy-efficient and scalable than PoW, as it doesn’t require specialized, high-powered hardware. This approach aims to secure the network by aligning the economic interests of validators with the overall health and security of the blockchain.