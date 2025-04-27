An appchain is a blockchain built for a specific application or purpose. Unlike general-purpose blockchains, appchains give developers full control over transaction processing, security, and governance. They allow applications to operate independently while still interacting with other networks when needed.

What is an appchain? It is a custom blockchain designed to optimize performance for a particular use case, such as gaming, finance, or supply chain management. What is appchain used for? It reduces congestion, lowers transaction fees, and improves scalability by tailoring the blockchain to the needs of a single application. Appchains can be private, public, or hybrid, depending on the level of decentralization and control required.