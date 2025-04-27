A brain wallet is a type of cryptocurrency wallet where the private key or seed phrase is memorized instead of being stored on a device or written down. It typically consists of a passphrase or a long, complex string of words that the user generates and remembers. This approach eliminates the risk of losing access due to hardware failure or theft, but it also comes with significant security risks. If the passphrase is weak or predictable, hackers can use brute-force attacks to guess it and steal the funds.

What is a brain wallet in simple terms? It is a wallet that relies entirely on human memory, making it different from traditional hardware or software wallets. While it offers portability and eliminates physical storage risks, it is highly vulnerable if the chosen phrase is not truly random and complex. Due to these risks, brain wallets are generally discouraged in modern cryptocurrency security practices, as losing or forgetting the passphrase means permanent loss of access to the funds.