Serenity, also widely known as Ethereum 2.0 or Eth2, represents a significant and complex series of upgrades to the Ethereum blockchain. The primary goals of Serenity are to enhance the network’s scalability, allowing it to process a much larger number of transactions per second; improve its security against various attacks; and increase its sustainability by transitioning its consensus mechanism.

A core component of the Serenity upgrades was the shift from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, which is energy-intensive, to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This transition, often referred to as “The Merge” (completed in September 2022), allows users to stake their Ether (ETH) to validate transactions and create new blocks, significantly reducing energy consumption. Other key features introduced or being rolled out under the Serenity umbrella include shard chains, which aim to increase transaction throughput by dividing the network into smaller, manageable pieces, and the Beacon Chain, which coordinates the PoS system and the shard chains. These upgrades are designed to make Ethereum more efficient, environmentally friendly, and capable of supporting a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications.