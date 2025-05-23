Serialization is a fundamental process in computer science and programming that involves converting a data structure or object state into a format – typically a sequence of bytes or a string – that can be easily stored (for example, in a file or database), transmitted across a network, and then reconstructed later in the same or another computer environment. The reverse process, recreating the original object or data structure from the serialized format, is called deserialization.

This process is crucial for enabling data persistence, inter-process communication, and remote procedure calls. For instance, when you save a document in an application, the application serializes the document’s content and structure into a file format. When you later open the document, the application deserializes the file back into its original form in memory. Common serialization formats include JSON (JavaScript Object Notation), XML (Extensible Markup Language), and binary formats like Protocol Buffers or Apache Avro. Choosing the right serialization format often depends on factors like readability, compactness, processing speed, and interoperability requirements. Effective serialization ensures data integrity and allows complex data to be managed and shared efficiently.