Sharding is a database partitioning technique used to enhance scalability and performance by breaking down a large database or blockchain into smaller, more manageable segments called “shards.” Each shard contains a unique portion of the overall dataset and operates as an independent database or ledger. This horizontal partitioning allows for the distribution of data and processing load across multiple servers or nodes, rather than relying on a single, monolithic system.

In the context of blockchain, sharding aims to increase transaction throughput and reduce latency. Instead of every node processing every transaction, different shards can process transactions in parallel. This significantly improves the network’s capacity to handle a high volume of operations simultaneously. Validators or nodes are typically assigned to specific shards, responsible for processing and validating transactions only within that shard. The implementation of sharding is complex, requiring sophisticated mechanisms to ensure secure cross-shard communication and data consistency. It’s a key strategy for enabling blockchain networks like Ethereum to scale to meet global demand.