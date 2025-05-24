A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset or a basket of assets. Unlike highly volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether, stablecoins aim to minimize price fluctuations, making them more suitable for everyday transactions, as a store of value, or as a bridge between fiat currencies and the broader crypto ecosystem.

There are several types of stablecoins, primarily categorized by their underlying collateral mechanism: