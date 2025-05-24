A soft fork is a type of upgrade or change to the software protocol of a blockchain that is backward-compatible. This means that nodes that have not upgraded to the new software (old nodes) can still validate and verify transactions and blocks created by nodes running the new version (new nodes), as long as the new rules do not directly conflict with the old rules in a way that invalidates them. Essentially, a soft fork tightens the rules of the network, blocks that would have been valid under the old rules might become invalid under the new, stricter rules, but blocks created under the new rules are still seen as valid by old nodes.

Because soft forks are backward-compatible, they do not require all network participants to upgrade simultaneously, which can make the upgrade process smoother and less disruptive than a hard fork. If a majority of miners or validators enforce the new rules, the entire network gradually adopts the changes. However, if non-upgraded nodes continue to produce blocks that violate the new, stricter rules, these blocks will be ignored by upgraded nodes. Soft forks are often used to implement minor improvements or security enhancements to a blockchain network without creating a permanent split in the chain.