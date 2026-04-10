We engineer TRON smart contracts that empower your dApps to operate with lightning speed, absolute transparency, and minimal fees. TRON’s scalable architecture provides your users with frictionless experiences.
In traditional blockchain networks, unpredictable gas fees can cripple user adoption. TRON uses its unique energy and bandwidth model, which enables the deployment of smart contracts, allowing users to transact for fractions of a cent or even entirely for free.
Legacy chains struggle with slow processing times during peak usage. TRON smart contracts take advantage of the network's Delegated Proof of Stake consensus and handle up to 2,000 transactions per second. Your participants won’t experience delays.
The TRON Virtual Machine is highly compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, which allows us to solve interoperability bottlenecks. We adapt and deploy your existing Solidity smart contracts onto the TRON network.
Launching a digital asset ecosystem can be technically daunting. We optimize the creation of TRC-20, TRC-10, and TRC-721 tokens, and your smart contracts execute automated distributions, complex vesting schedules, and secure staking mechanisms.
A powerful smart contract is useless if the front-end is clunky. We connect complex blockchain logic and end-user simplicity by integrating TRON-specific wallets (e.g., TronLink) and developing intuitive interfaces for effortless interactions with dApps.
A single flaw in your blockchain architecture can drain millions. We write operational Solidity code specifically optimized for the TVM. Our testing and auditing processes ensure that your digital assets and business logic remain protected.
Our TRON solutions shift your business from costly networks to a scalable and high-throughput environment. As part of our comprehensive blockchain development services, we build secure and future-ready TRON infrastructures.
We provide end-to-end dApp development services tailored to your specific business requirements. Our team combines deep TVM protocol engineering with strategic consulting to build various ecosystems (DeFi exchanges, gaming platforms, etc.).
Our smart contract development process establishes the immutable basis of your platform. We write optimized Solidity code for the TRON network, implement DeFi logic, automated market makers, and decentralized governance.
Our TRON-specific smart contract audit services include manual line-by-line code analysis, automated vulnerability scanning, and stress testing. We identify TVM-specific quirks, mitigate attack vectors, and safeguard your users' funds.
At PixelPlex, we offer tokenomics consulting and development services. We develop secure smart contracts for the issuance and management of TRC-20 utility tokens and TRC-721/TRC-1155 non-fungible tokens.
We offer businesses DeFi development services that include building complex protocols on the TRON network, lending pools, yield farming smart contracts, and stablecoin platforms that benefit directly from TRON's low-fee environment.
Below are real-world examples of successful DeFi and DAO ecosystems we have engineered, showcasing the kind of high-performance logic we can build for your TRON project.
Mantra DAO operates as a user-led open finance environment. Its core offerings feature asset lending, staking mechanisms, and an incubator for new ventures. The entire system is driven by smart contracts and spans multiple interoperable blockchains.
Our developers engineered a dApp focused on efficient capital deployment and yield maximization. Users can unlock leveraged funds by supplying collateral and adding digital assets to liquidity reserves, generating continuous yields and earning native tokens for their participation.
We offered a technical strategy for a decentralized funding portal intended to fast-track Web3 and virtual world projects. This type of secure and transparent token allocation system is perfectly suited for launching TRC-20 and TRC-721 token ecosystems on the TRON blockchain.
We build end-to-end solutions that combine high-performance TVM smart contracts with optimized front-ends. We make your platform handle thousands of users simultaneously without spiking network fees.
We implement rigorous security protocols tailored specifically to the TRON Virtual Machine. Our experts mitigate reentrancy attacks and optimize resource consumption (Energy and Bandwidth) to make sure your smart contracts are totally checked.
Led by seasoned experts, our team applies the latest interoperability standards to your TRON architecture. We make it easy to port your Ethereum-based projects, helping you scale your reach and drive down user fees.
17+
Years of experience in blockchain and Web3
3
transformed their domains right from the start
10M+
Users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
Secure smart contract executions facilitated
450+
Projects completed
50M
Happy users for our clients
Clutch rewards
Because TRON utilizes a DPoS consensus mechanism, it achieves 3-second block times. Your smart contracts execute almost instantly, providing a Web2-like experience with Web3 security.
TRON's unique resource model allows smart contracts to operate with low fees, making micro-transactions, gaming economies, and frequent DeFi trading commercially viable.
The compatibility of TRON Virtual Machine with Ethereum's EVM allows engineers to use established languages like Solidity and migrate existing dApps seamlessly.
Tap into one of the most active blockchain communities in the world. Benefit from access to a vast network of existing liquidity, stablecoins, and active daily users.
TRON is designed to support massive-scale decentralized applications. It ensures that as your user base grows, your smart contracts will continue to operate flawlessly.
Starting at
$8,000
Launch a high-performance dApp with a clear, milestone-based development and deployment roadmap tailored for the TRON network.
What’s included:
Need advanced features like complex DeFi protocol logic, cross-chain bridges, or large-scale NFT marketplace infrastructure? We provide a detailed custom quote.
We map out transaction flows, assess bandwidth and energy requirements, and design TRC token models to ensure a sustainable and scalable ecosystem.
Deliverables
We translate your business requirements into a technical framework ready for the TVM. We outline the exact functions, data structures, and state changes required, ensuring optimal resource management.
Deliverables
Our designers craft intuitive interfaces that connect complex blockchain logic and the end-user. We focus heavily on seamless wallet connections (like TronLink) to guarantee smooth onboarding.
Deliverables
Our core blockchain developers write secure and highly optimized Solidity code tailored for the TRON network. We focus on modular design and strict adherence to TRC standards to guarantee flawless execution.
Deliverables
We connect your smart contracts to the broader TRON infrastructure before going live. This includes setting up multi-sig wallets for treasury management, integrating TRON-native decentralized oracles (like WinkLink) for accurate data feeds, and ensuring compatibility with top block explorers.
Deliverables
We subject your code to rigorous internal audits to prevent exploits and optimize gas/energy usage. Once verified and stress-tested, we handle the final deployment to the TRON mainnet and ensure everything runs perfectly in production.
Deliverables
The PixelPlex team delivers comprehensive Web3 solutions across key tech domains, turning complex business logic into lightning-fast TRON dApps, secure token ecosystems, and intelligent data platforms built for scale.
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Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Blockchain Game Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
NFT Marketplace Development
Dapp Development
DeFi Development
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Blockchain Consulting
Smart Contract Audit
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
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Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
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ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR Development
QA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design Services
MVP Development
MVP Development Services
Metaverse Consulting & Development
Top Development CompanyGTM & RevOps
Build a clear go-to-market strategy and revenue operations system that helps your team turn more leads into qualified opportunities. We align marketing, sales, automation, and analytics to make revenue growth easier to track, manage, and scale.
GTM RevOps ServicesAll services
SolutionsCC Suite
Enter and operate the Canton Network faster with complete, end-to-end tooling — explorers, APIs, wallets and custom builds for every stage of Canton.
CC Suite
One hub for every Canton Network touchpointRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
TechnologiesDAML Fift FunC Tact
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.
Finance & Insurance
Solutions for Finance & Insurance
Commerce & Logistics
Solutions for Commerce & Logistics
Health, Fitness & Education
Solutions for Health, Fitness & Education
Real Estate & Industrial
Solutions for Real Estate & Industrial
Hospitality & Entertainment
Solutions for Hospitality & Entertainment
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